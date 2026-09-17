Recent provocative actions in Syrian Kurdistan must be stopped immediately

Syria Service - Abdullah Ocalan, in a meeting with the İmralı delegation of the İmralı Party, assessed the recent developments in Syrian Kurdistan as "provocative" and aimed at harming the dialogue process, and called for an immediate stop to these actions.

According to Kurdistan Press, in his latest meeting with the delegation of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (İmralı Party) on the island of İmralı, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), described the recent developments in Syrian Kurdistan as "provocative" and called for an immediate stop to the actions that he said target the dialogue process.

According to the Havar News Agency, Ocalan met with the İmralı delegation of the İmralı Party, consisting of Parvin Boldan and Medhat Şençer, MPs, and Fayek Özgür Erol, lawyer, on September 13.According to sources close to the talks, Öcalan said in the meeting about the recent events in Syrian Kurdistan that these developments should be assessed in the context of provocation and an attempt to undermine the dialogue. He stated in this regard: “You brutally kill a young man and then use it as an excuse to enter the city. This is provocation. This sabotage against the dialogue must stop immediately.”

Öcalan also commented on the concerns of the Alawites regarding the discussions surrounding Idris Bedlisi. According to informed sources, he emphasized that recalling the Idris Bedlisi agreement with the Sunni emirs does not mean reviving the same agreement with all its shortcomings, but rather that past relations should be redefined based on the interests of the people and different beliefs.He also referred to the concerns of the Alawites and stressed the need to pay serious attention to their historical memories and experiences, saying that the goal is not for the Alawites to be integrated into the Sunni society, but rather for the Kurds and Alawites to become the building blocks of a democratic agreement by preserving their identity and characteristics. Öcalan described this approach as an agreement between the people, based on equality and freedom, and emphasized the importance of the “Alawite renaissance” in shaping a common and democratic future.

Öcalan also expressed his condolences during the meeting over the death of Kurdish politician Mehdi Zana. Mehdi Zana died on August 29 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Öcalan, while expressing his sympathy for Leyla Zana and Mehdi Zana’s family, mentioned her efforts to transform the will of the people into local management structures and expressed his regret over her death.