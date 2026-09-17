New Generation Movement: We will not participate in the new regional government and will remain in the opposition

The spokesperson for the New Generation Movement announced that the party will not participate in the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government and will continue to operate as the opposition; a position that was announced about two months after the signing of the “Balance and Reconstruction Coalition” agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan; an agreement that also included participation in the formation of the new regional cabinet.

According to KurdPress, the New Generation Movement announced that it will not participate in the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government and will continue to operate as the opposition.

Himdad Shahin, spokesperson for the New Generation Movement, announced in a statement on Tuesday, September 15, regarding the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government: “We, as the New Generation, will not participate in the new regional government in any way and will remain in the opposition.»

This position of the New Generation was announced while this movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan signed the “Balance and Reconstruction Coalition” agreement on July 2, 2026. According to this agreement, in addition to trying to create a balance in the power structure and reform the governance system in the Kurdistan Region, the two sides also announced the goal of the coalition to participate in the formation of the new regional cabinet.

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the head of the New Generation Movement, emphasized when signing the agreement that this coalition is not only for participating in the future government, but also a political project to change the governance system, strengthen legal institutions, and create a balance in the power structure of the Kurdistan Region.

After the 2024 parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, the Patriotic Union and the New Generation hold a total of 38 seats out of 100 in the parliament; the Patriotic Union has won 23 and the New Generation 15 seats, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party has 39 seats.