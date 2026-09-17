Mohsen Rezaei and Bafel Talabani emphasized strengthening security and economic cooperation

In a meeting with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan, Major General Mohsen Rezaei emphasized the need to address the issue of terrorist groups, establish security at the borders, and increase economic cooperation.

According to Kurdistan Press, in this meeting, Major General Rezaei emphasized the need to address the issue of terrorist groups and establish security at the borders, and warned against Israel's movements in the Kurdistan Region. He also emphasized increasing and promoting economic cooperation.

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council continued: "We do not trust America in any way, and they must take practical action and gain our confidence.»

In this meeting, Bafel Talabani, while welcoming the promotion of economic, security, and diplomatic cooperation, emphasized the need to resolve the issue of gangs and establish security at the borders.