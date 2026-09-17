Pishva Huramani: Kurdistan Region's share of Iraq's budget should be 14 percent

The spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that the Kurdistan Region's real share of the Iraqi federal general budget should be 14 percent, and the regional government rejects the 12.67 percent share that has been allocated to the region.

According to KurdPress, Pishva Huramani, the spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, said in a press conference on the results of the Council of Ministers meeting that the Kurdistan Region's real share of the Iraqi federal general budget should be 14 percent, not 12.67 percent.

Huramani stated: "The Kurdistan Region's real share of the federal general budget should be 14 percent, and the figure of 12.67 percent contradicts the results of the census conducted by Baghdad; therefore, we completely reject it and demand that the Iraqi Minister of Planning be invited to parliament to explain this issue.»

The KRG spokesman also emphasized the need to ensure that the salaries of the region’s employees are paid from the federal budget, and said that the issue of employee salaries should be separated from political disputes.

He further announced that more than one million wage earners in the KRG will receive their salaries through the “My Account” project, and that the long waiting period for receiving salaries has ended.

Regarding the process of forming the new KRG cabinet, Huramani said that Masrour Barzani and Qobad Talabani have met and discussed the formation of a government, and that “very good rapport” has been established between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and a suitable basis has been provided for the formation of a government.

Regarding the problem of gasoline shortage, the KRG spokesman also said that the KRG government delegation in Baghdad will request an increase of 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day to solve this temporary problem.In another part of his speech, Hourmani referred to the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the employees of the Ministries of Education and Higher Education, and said that based on this decision, it has been possible to replace people who were employed in these ministries with domestic income and who have resigned from their jobs with other people.