Russian warship convoy arrives on Syrian coast

Syria Service - A Russian convoy of warships and cargo ships has arrived on the Syrian coast, following an agreement between Moscow and Damascus, and has transferred cargo, including military equipment, to the Tartus and Hmeimim bases.

According to Kurdistan Press, Reuters reported, citing an informed source, that a Russian convoy of warships and cargo ships arrived on the Syrian coast last week to transfer supplies, including ammunition, to the Russian bases in Tartus and Hmeimim.

According to the report, the Russian convoy consisted of four ships and arrived on the Syrian coast on September 7. An oil tanker also remained off the coast.

A Syrian military source and a Syrian-Russian businessman told Reuters that the Russian ships had unloaded their cargo at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases.The developments come as a deal announced on August 9th sees civilian bases used by Russia in Syria come under Syrian sovereignty and become military centers for joint training. However, Russian forces will remain present at both bases, according to the agreement.