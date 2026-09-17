Velayati meets with Bafel Talabani: Iraq has a special place in Iran's relations

Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Supreme Leader on international affairs, emphasized to Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan, that Iraq has always had a special place in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during his meeting with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan, this afternoon (Tuesday) and discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

In this meeting, Velayati expressed his satisfaction with Bafel Talabani's visit and said: Iraq has always had a special place in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this issue has always been emphasized by the martyr Imam (Qudsallah Nafs-e-Zakiyyah) and will continue to be pursued.He added: "We must be careful not to act in a way that will arouse the greed of some countries, especially the American and child-killing Zionist regimes. You and I, as two neighboring and powerful countries, can overcome all problems together."

In this meeting, Bafel Talabani, while expressing the friendship and sympathy of the Iraqi nation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, said: "My presence in Iran and with you, who have had the greatest impact on bilateral relations and are a familiar face not only in Iraq but also in the world, is to convey the message that we will always be by your side."

He added: "Your friendship with the late Jalal Talabani has been a solid foundation in bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region." It should be noted that some incidents by some individuals are the result of inattention to sensitive global conditions, which of course the Islamic Republic pays careful attention to.Bafel Talabani said: "We are certain that others, of every nationality and ethnicity, will come and go, but what remains is the neighborhood between Iraq and Iran, which will remain eternal, and this is considered a great asset and support in the relations between the two countries."