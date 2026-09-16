US Congressman's phone call with Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed

World Service-US Congressman Abraham Hamadeh welcomed the current role of these two Kurdish officials in the new political structure of Syria and the process of integrating Kurdish-led forces and institutions into the Damascus government in a phone call with Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed.

According to KurdPress, the office of US Congressman Abraham Hamadeh announced that he discussed their current role in the new structure of the Syrian government through a phone call with Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed.

In a message after the call, Hamadeh announced that he had congratulated Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed on their "peaceful integration" into the new Syrian government. He also referred to these two Kurdish officials as US partners in the fight against ISIS and said that they are now operating in important positions in Damascus.According to Hamadeh, Mazloum Abdi is working as an advisor to the Syrian president on Kurdish affairs after the end of the independent activities of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a position that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa assigned to the former commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Reuters also confirmed in its September 15 report that Abdi has been appointed as an advisor to the Syrian president.

Ilham Ahmed also has a role in the new political structure of Syria in the Kurdish issue and the political and constitutional process of the country. According to him, Ilham Ahmed is now one of the candidates for the Syrian parliament. In his message, Hamadeh described the two as among the figures who are currently playing a role in Damascus and participating in the process of forming a new Syria.The US Congressman also appreciated Abdi and Ahmed’s cooperation with Washington during the years of fighting ISIS and said that now, in their new positions, they are helping to build a Syria that, in his words, “reflects the dynamic mosaic” of the country, or in other words, reflects the country’s social and ethnic diversity.

Hamadeh concluded by emphasizing that the US will continue to keep its channels of communication open with the various parties in Syria and will continue to engage with them to advance the peace and prosperity of the country.