Three cases regarding the term of the Kurdistan Regional Government and Parliament are on the table of the Iraqi Federal Court

The Iraqi Federal Court announced that it will hold three sessions on September 20 regarding the legal term of the Kurdistan Regional Government and Parliament; two cases have been filed by Ali Hama Saleh and one case by Ribwar Orrahman, head of the New Generation faction.

According to KurdPress, according to the schedule of sessions of the Iraqi Federal Court, three sessions related to the legal term of the Kurdistan Regional Government and Parliament will be held on September 20.

The first session is dedicated to a complaint filed by Ribwar Orrahman, head of the New Generation faction in the Kurdistan Parliament, against Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region.The subject of this complaint is the end of the legal term of the regional government as of July 10, 2023, and it is requested that the current government be considered a caretaker government and that all decisions issued by it be canceled.

The second session is related to the complaint of Ali Hama Saleh, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament, against the Speaker of the Parliament. This complaint is about the end of the legal term of the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament and the need to end this term.

The third session is dedicated to another complaint by Ali Hama Saleh against the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region. In this case, the end of the legal term of the current regional government and its consideration as a caretaker government are raised, as well as a request to determine the limits of the government's powers during the caretaker government and prevent it from issuing strategic decisions.