Qalibaf in a meeting with Talabani: The US conspiracy to take action against Iran from the region was defeated

The speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran said in a meeting with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: The Americans were greedy to take security and military action against Iran from the side of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region; but with the help of our friends in the region and the timely response of the Iranian armed forces, this enemy conspiracy was defeated.

According to KurdPress, Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan, who has traveled to Tehran, met and talked with Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, this afternoon, Tuesday, 9 / 15 / 2026.IRNA wrote: At the beginning of this meeting, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran referred to Jalal Talabani, the father of the head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan, as one of Iran's oldest and most loyal friends, and said: Mr. Jalal Talabani was an honorable man, whether in the days of struggle, in the days after victory, in the days of struggle and war, or during his presidency.

Regarding inflicting defeat on the American and Zionist enemy in the war with Iran, he stated: In the war that the Americans started, our great nation and armed forces showed how they could handle America and the Zionist regime. Perhaps the Americans never thought they would face such resistance from Iran and such a defeat against the Islamic Republic, and everyone is witnessing that the Americans were defeated in both the military and political spheres.Qalibaf noted: Of course, the Americans will never give up their conspiracies, dictatorships, and intrigues, and in this situation, our relations and interactions, especially with neighboring countries, in all economic, political, and security fields, must be at their highest level, which is naturally the case with the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Referring to the movements of some separatist groups near the Iranian borders during the 40-day war, the head of the Iranian legislature said: During the 40-day war, the Americans were greedy to take security and military action against Iran from the side of the Iraqi Kurdistan region; but with the help of your friends in the region and the timely response of the Iranian armed forces, this enemy conspiracy was defeated. Therefore, we must try to develop our relations more than in the past, both in the security and economic fields.He added: Of course, the Americans and the Zionist regime are always looking to create differences between neighbors, especially between Iran and Iraq; especially in the current situation when they were forced to leave both the land and the sky of Iraq; they are definitely looking for intrigue and discord in the region; therefore, we must not allow such tensions with close relations and trust in each other and be careful not to be influenced by the evil actions of the United States and the Zionist regime.

In the end, Qalibaf once again expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan and his accompanying delegation in Iran and the Islamic Consultative Assembly; and expressed his hope that this visit will further develop economic, security and political relations between the two countries.Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan, also called the purpose of the meeting a dialogue for cooperation on security, political and economic issues between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, and said: Today, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Iraq has become very strong and has returned to the same union that Jalal Talabani led.

Referring to Iran's assistance to the Kurdistan Region in difficult and war-like conditions, the head of the Patriotic Union of Iraqi Kurdistan continued: The Islamic Republic has always been our supporter and patron, so we consider your war and hardship as our war and hardship, and your victory as our victory.

Talabani emphasized that we will not allow the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to be a place to create insecurity against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said: We are fully prepared to implement the security agreement between the two countries of Iran and Iraq and to develop relations.