Ali Bapir's mediation between Barzani and Talabani with the aim of forming the tenth cabinet

Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party, has launched a mediation effort with the aim of bringing the positions of Massoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Bafel Jalal Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, closer together, and paving the way for the formation of the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to KurdPress, Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Party, has launched a new attempt to mediate between Massoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Bafel Jalal Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

According to the Khandan website, which was obtained from several informed sources, Bapir is conducting an undeclared mediation between the two Kurdish leaders with the aim of organizing the internal relations of the region, forming a new cabinet, finding a suitable mechanism to resolve regional issues, and preparing for the next stage.In this context, Ali Bapir recently met with Bafel Jalal Talabani in Dabashan. According to the statement of the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to follow a national and responsible policy regarding the developments and complexities of the region, so that the Kurdistan Region is part of the solution and is protected from the negative consequences of the regional developments.

Based on this information, Ali Bapir has launched his mediation initiative with the aim of calming the situation, moving beyond the current stage and paving the way for the formation of the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government. Negotiations to form a government after the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament on October 20, 2024 have faced a deadlock due to the complexity of the seat equation and the strict conditions of the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union against each other.A source told Khandan: “The Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union insist on their demands and positions, and for this reason, the prospects for opening the doors of the Kurdistan Parliament and forming the tenth cabinet remain uncertain. Although Ali Bapir is quietly insisting on his mediation efforts without official announcement, so far, due to the insistence of both parties, there is no specific time to resolve this issue.”

These efforts are being made while, after the election results were announced, the Kurdistan Islamic Union officially announced that it would not participate in the new cabinet and would join the opposition. Salahuddin Bahauddin, the party’s secretary general, had previously announced an initiative to bring the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union closer together with the aim of preventing a power vacuum, but this effort also remained merely an initiative and effort and did not yield results.