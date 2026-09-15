کردپرس
Bafel Talabani to travel to Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Minister
News 2026-09-15 19:14 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
Text size:
Telegram WhatsApp

Bafel Talabani to travel to Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Minister

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, will travel to Tehran within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

 

 

According to KurdPress, Ismail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, announced that Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, will travel to Tehran on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the official invitation of the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Baghaei said that this visit will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region, with the aim of developing bilateral relations and strengthening peace and stability in the region.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Talabani will meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this visit and discuss common issues, including economic cooperation and border security.

Read more
Previous and next articles
Obstacles to Kurdish language education must be completely removed
Previous article
Obstacles to Kurdish language education must be completely removed
The main goal of the current process is to establish peace and politicize society
Next article
The main goal of the current process is to establish peace and politicize society
Related stories

User comments

0 Comment
Rating:
(0)
Submitted comments will be published after moderator approval.