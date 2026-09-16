Iraq and Germany emphasize withdrawal of foreign forces by September 30

In a joint press conference in Baghdad, the Iraqi Prime Minister and the German Chancellor, while reviewing economic and energy cooperation, emphasized the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq by September 30, the continuation of German military support if requested by Baghdad, and the observance of the legal rights of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Prime Minister and the German Chancellor discussed political and security developments in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to expand economic and energy cooperation between the two countries, in a joint press conference in Baghdad.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the development of economic and energy cooperation and spoke about signing a new contract in the field of electricity and planning for the export of Iraqi oil to Europe.

In the security sector, the issue of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq was discussed, and the withdrawal of all foreign forces by September 30 was emphasized.The continuation of German military assistance to Iraq was also discussed if requested by the Iraqi government.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also emphasized the legal status of the Kurdistan Region and its rights under the Iraqi constitution.

In another part of the meeting, regional developments and ways to reduce tensions were discussed, and the importance of diplomacy, mediation, and maintaining security and sovereignty over Iraqi skies was emphasized.