Kurdistan Regional Government Security Service Announces Missile Attack on Several Areas

The Kurdistan Regional Government Security Service announced that five missiles were fired at several areas in Sulaymaniyah province on Monday morning, 2026 / 9 / 14, and announced that there were no casualties in the attacks.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government Security Service announced that five missiles were fired at several areas in the Kurdistan Region at 3:10 am on Monday.

According to the statement, three missiles hit the Zarguyzle region and one missile landed near the village of Gorgechia in Sirvan district.

Another missile also fell between the villages of Dari Zain and Mirasi Kharov in the Qaradagh region.The Kurdistan Regional Government's security apparatus announced that the attacks did not result in any casualties and urged citizens not to approach the targeted areas after the attacks and not to touch the fragments and remains of missiles and drones to protect their lives.