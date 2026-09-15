Objectives of Bafel Talabani's visit to Iran; from economic relations to security coordination

Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation and at the official invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi; an informed source stated that the objectives of the visit were to improve political relations, develop economic and trade relations, and review security cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

According to KurdPress, Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, arrived in Tehran on the morning of Tuesday, September 15, at the head of a high-ranking delegation from the party and at the official invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.According to information from an informed source to the Khandan news outlet, one of the main goals of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan delegation's visit to Tehran is to improve relations between the party and the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially after recent developments in the region, during which several sensitive and important areas in Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan Region were targeted by Iranian drone and missile attacks.

The source said that after Bafel Talabani's harsh stance in response to these attacks, Abbas Araqchi contacted him to address his concerns and officially invited him to travel to Tehran, and Bafel Talabani's visit today was in response to this official invitation.

According to the Khandan source, developing economic and trade relations is also another goal of Bafel Talabani and his delegation's visit to Tehran, especially given the extensive trade exchanges between Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan Region with Iran.The source also stated that security cooperation and coordination are part of the agenda of the trip, and this issue is pursued with the aim of addressing Iran’s concerns and stopping its attacks against the Kurdistan Region, especially areas controlled by the Patriotic Union.

He told Khandan in this regard: “Security cooperation and coordination are part of the agenda of this trip, and it is carried out in order to address Iran’s concerns and stop its aggression against the Kurdistan Region, especially areas controlled by the Patriotic Union.”

In another part of his report, Khandan referred to the long-standing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and considered Jalal Talabani, the late leader of this party, to be a figure close to Tehran. The report also recalls that Jalal Talabani was able to bring Iran and the United States together for talks during his term as Iraqi president.The delegation accompanying Bafel Talabani includes Darbaz Kasrat Rasoul, head of the political office and head of public relations for the Patriotic Union, Imad Ahmad, Darou Sheikh Nouri, Sheikh Ahmad Hammakarim, a member of the political office, and Jalal Sheikh Naji, head of the Protection and Intelligence Agency.