Testing a long-lasting relationship in the region’s turbulent days /  Mansour Rahimi

The visit of Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to Tehran at the official invitation of Abbas Araqchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is taking place at a time when the region is at one of its most tense points. The importance of this visit, rather than being limited to a routine political meeting, goes back to the decades-long relationship between Iran and the Patriotic Union; a relationship that has been one of the most important links between Tehran and Iraqi Kurdish political movements since the time of Jalal Talabani.

Kurdistan Press

The closeness between Iran and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has never meant complete uniformity of views, but the two sides have always considered each other part of the region’s political and security equations.Therefore, the recent divergent positions of Bafel Talabani, especially regarding Iran’s attacks on the positions of Iranian Kurdish armed groups in the region, as well as his connections with the United States, are naturally significant from Tehran’s perspective; especially in a situation where Iran-US relations have once again become tense.

However, the political realities of the region cannot be ignored either. The Patriotic Union today operates in an environment where Kurdish parties are forced to regulate their relations with Baghdad, Tehran, Ankara, Washington and other actors. But these political considerations do not negate the responsibilities arising from proximity and long-standing relations with Iran.

For the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kurdistan Region is linked to the security of the western borders, the activity of armed groups opposing the Islamic Republic, the stability of border areas, as well as extensive economic and social ties with the region, as well as developments in this region.Therefore, Tehran’s expectations from Sulaymaniyah are clear: political differences should not lead to security cooperation with Iran’s armed opposition or to weakening the security of shared borders.

At the same time, maintaining this relationship is not possible by raising security demands alone. Iran is an important and influential neighbor for the Patriotic Union, and the Patriotic Union is also one of the important political currents in the region for Tehran. The common border, trade, social and cultural ties, and Iran’s place in the Iraqi equation are realities that cannot be ignored.

From this perspective, Talabani’s Bafel trip should be seen as an opportunity to manage differences, rebuild trust, and update a historic relationship.Tehran can pursue its security concerns explicitly through this route, while emphasizing the development of economic and border cooperation and the preservation of long-standing ties; the Patriotic Union can also, while maintaining its relations with other actors, show that these relations will not end at the cost of ignoring the security concerns of its eastern neighbor.

In a situation where competition between foreign powers in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region has increased, distancing Tehran and Sulaymaniyah will most benefit the actors who want to weaken this long-standing relationship. Bafel Talabani’s visit to Tehran could show that the recent differences are not the end of a historic relationship; rather, they are an opportunity to redefine it based on today’s realities and mutual interests.