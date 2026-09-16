Interior Minister: Joint security issues to be discussed in meeting with Turkish Interior Minister

West Azerbaijan Service- The Interior Minister, emphasizing the importance of historical and cultural relations between Iran and Turkey, said: In the meeting with the Turkish Interior Minister, issues related to border traffic, drugs, security issues, trade exchanges, organized crime and counter-terrorism will be discussed and decisions will be made on them.

According to KurdPress, upon his arrival in Ankara, Eskandar Momeni stated that we have had an agreement with the Turkish Interior Ministry for a long time and that a joint meeting of the two ministries is usually held once a year, adding: Last year, this meeting was held in Tehran and this year it will be held in Ankara.He added: In this meeting, issues related to the two ministries, issues related to border traffic, the issue of drugs, security issues, as well as trade exchanges, organized crime and combating terrorism will be discussed, reviewed and decisions will be made.

In conclusion, the Minister of Interior stated that Iran and Turkey are two countries whose relations are rooted in history, adding: The two countries have many cultural similarities in various fields and are brothers, and this visit is important.

Yesterday evening, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara, accompanied by Reza Rahmani, Governor of West Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Interior and the accompanying delegation are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi today to discuss and exchange views on the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries.