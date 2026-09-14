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Ahmed al-Sharaa and Hakan Fidan met in Damascus
News 2026-09-14 18:33 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Ahmed al-Sharaa and Hakan Fidan met in Damascus

Syria Service - Syrian Interim Government President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Damascus and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two countries and regional developments.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, Syrian Interim Government President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Damascus. Syrian Interim Government Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations between Syria and Turkey as well as regional developments.

Ahmed al-Sharaa and Hakan Fidan also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries with the aim of advancing common interests.

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