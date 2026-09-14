Two-year transition period for students educated under the autonomous management program

Syria Service - The Minister of Education of the Syrian Interim Government announced that the process of joining the 43,000 teachers of the autonomous regions to the Ministry of Education of this government has been completed and a two-year transition period has been set for students who have studied under the autonomous management education program.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Minister of Education of the Syrian Interim Government, Muhammad Turko, announced the latest statistics and information about the educational process and the situation of teachers and schools in Syria at today's session of the country's parliament and announced that 43,000 teachers of the autonomous regions have joined the Ministry of Education.

Turko said about the situation of students who have studied under the autonomous management education programs that a two-year transition period has been set for these students.Accordingly, students who have previously studied under the autonomous management curriculum will be able to take the official ninth-grade and high school diploma exams under the same curriculum at the end of this year and next year.

The Syrian Minister of Education, noting that there were previously four different education systems in the country, announced that a unified education system will be implemented throughout Syria for the first time in the 2026-2027 academic year.

He also stressed the need to reform and update educational programs.

More than 14,000 teachers return to work

Regarding the human resources situation of the Syrian Ministry of Education, Turco announced that the number of employees of the ministry has exceeded 339,000.

He also announced the return of more than 14,000 teachers who had previously been dismissed.According to statistics provided by the Syrian Minister of Education, 40 percent of the country's teachers have university degrees, and another 60 percent have higher education institution degrees and high school diplomas.

15 percent of Syrian schools have been shut down

According to official statistics provided by the Syrian Minister of Education, there are 18,312 educational buildings across the country, of which 15,568 schools are providing educational services.

Also, about 15 percent of schools, equivalent to 2,744 schools, have been shut down due to war and destruction.

The number of private schools in Syria has also been announced at 1,253 schools.

The Syrian Ministry of Education has also printed 41 million textbooks for the new academic year.