17 young people arrested in Kobani protests released

Syria Service - 17 young people who were arrested by security forces affiliated with the Syrian interim government during the two-day protests in the city of Kobani and transferred to Aleppo have been released.

According to Kurdpress, 17 young people were arrested by security forces affiliated with the Syrian interim government during the past two days of protests in Kobani and transferred to Aleppo. According to published information, all of these people have been released.

According to Havar News Agency, the people arrested during the past two days of protests in Kobani have been released.The names of the released individuals are:

Mohammad Najib Hamo, Azad Jalal Osa, Walat Mahmoud Houran, Organ Shukri Osa, Aras Alaeddin Masho, Bahaeddin Mohammad Bozo, Omar Hamid Ahmed, Saleh Mohammad Ali, Barkhodhan Mohammad Sheikho, Hussein Mohammad Nabo, Yousef Mustafa Barkel, Zakaria Ismail Mohammad Sheikho, Ammar Mahmoud Baghi, Fazel Haji Haidar, Sardar Mohammad Ismaili, Ahmad Mohammad Rashad and Zakaria Ismail Hamo.

These individuals were arrested during the protests of the people of Kobani in response to the death of Sipan Hasso, a member of the Hasakah Brigade.

During these protests, the people of Kobani condemned the incident and demanded punishment for the perpetrators.