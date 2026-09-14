Mazloum Abdi: An independent and transparent investigation should be conducted into the Kobani prison incident

Syria Service - "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, said in a meeting with "Ibrahim Muslim", the director of the Kobani region, about the two-day incident in the Kobani prison that resulted in the deaths of 9 prisoners and the injury of 17 people. An independent and transparent investigation should be launched into the incident and the perpetrators should be punished.

According to Kurdpress, "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with "Ibrahim Muslim", the director of the region, at the Kobani regional management center and discussed the details of the fire incident and the two-day unrest in the Kobani prison and the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

According to the Havar news agency, during the incident that lasted for two days, 9 prisoners died and 17 others were injured.The meeting also discussed measures to prevent similar incidents and maintain stability and security in the region.

Ibrahim Muslim emphasized that in order to protect residents and restore peace to the region, it is necessary to make the role of judicial and security institutions more active and strengthen coordination between these institutions.

Mazloum Abdi also emphasized the need to launch an independent and transparent investigation into the incident and called for the perpetrators to be punished.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of the city, activating the role of administrative and judicial institutions, and accelerating the process of integrating security, judicial, and administrative institutions.