Al-Zaidi: Arms control is a fundamental condition for building a unified state

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi emphasized that limiting arms and placing them under government control is a fundamental condition for building a unified state, and he did not consider this action to be a confrontation with any party.

According to Kurdistan Press, Al-Zaidi, in an article in the French newspaper Le Figaro on the sidelines of his trip to Paris, said that the meeting with Emmanuel Macron is an opportunity to redefine relations based on common interests so that Iraq appears as an influential partner, not a country seeking political requests and umbrellas.

He also stated that the Strait of Hormuz crisis has had a direct impact on Iraq's oil export capacity, commercial activities, and revenues.The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that they will not allow Iraqi soil to become a base for threatening neighboring countries or an arena for settling scores between regional and international powers.

He also referred to the strategic project of the “Development Road,” which, with a length of more than 1,900 kilometers, will connect the Persian Gulf to Europe and strengthen Iraq’s position as a major trade and energy route.

In another part of his remarks, Al-Zaidi said: “The government’s arms limitation is not a confrontation with any side, but rather a basic condition for building a unified government in which there are no competing centers of power and decision-making.”

These remarks were made at a time when Iraq is trying to strengthen its strategic relations with European countries, especially France and Germany, with the aim of reducing regional tensions and attracting international investments.