Iraq closes Shalamcheh and Chadhabeh borders with Iran; Mehran border remains open

Some Iraqi sources have reported the suspension of passenger and goods traffic at Shalamcheh and Chadhabeh crossings with Iran until further notice; at the same time, the governor of Mehran denied the closure of this border and announced the continuation of passenger and commercial activities.

According to KurdPress, some Iraqi sources have reported the closure of Shalamcheh and Chadhabeh border crossings with Iran, while Iranian officials have denied the closure of the Mehran border and emphasized the continuation of this border's activities.

According to published reports, as of this morning, the movement of goods and passengers through Shalamcheh and Chadhabeh crossings has been suspended until further notice.

Following this decision, a large number of citizens and travelers on both sides of the border have become uncertain and confused, and field reports indicate the suspension of traffic and the gathering of travelers near the border terminals.Despite the publication of these reports, the official reason for the Iraqi government's decision to suspend the activities of the Shalamcheh and Chazhabeh crossings has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the governor of Mehran, denying the rumors about the closure of the crossing, announced that the movement of pilgrims and commercial and customs activities at the Mehran border continue without interruption and smoothly.