Iraqi Resistance: Attacking Saudi oil facilities is an honor, but it was not our job

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance, while rejecting the accusation of involvement in the attack on vital Saudi facilities, criticized the Iraqi government's position in accepting these accusations without providing evidence and clear investigations.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance announced in a statement: "While we congratulate the successive field victories of the proud Yemeni nation against the Saudi forces and their mercenaries, we emphasize that the accusations raised against the Iraqi resistance about targeting vital Saudi facilities last Friday are an honor that we do not claim."

The Iraqi Resistance also expressed surprise at the Iraqi government's position on these accusations, saying that the Iraqi government acted hastily in accepting these claims, without citing credible evidence or clear and tangible investigations.