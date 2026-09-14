Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government Council of Ministers: Oil has become a common point between Erbil and Baghdad

Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government Council of Ministers, explaining the results of the Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, said that the Iraqi Minister of Finance emphasized fair treatment of the region and that oil has now become one of the common points between the two sides.

According to KurdPress, Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government Council of Ministers, announced that the recent negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad were fruitful and that employee rights remain a priority for the region.

Amanj Rahim said that the Kurdistan Region has proposed that employee salaries be kept out of any dispute between Erbil and Baghdad.

He added that for the first time, the Kurdistan Region will participate in preparing the draft Iraqi budget, and the Iraqi Minister of Finance has also emphasized during the negotiations that he will treat the Kurdistan Region fairly.The Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers also said that if oil was previously a point of contention between Erbil and Baghdad, it has now become a common ground for both sides.

According to Amanj Rahim, 180,000 barrels of oil from the Kurdistan Region are exported, and the Kurdistan Region provides about 5 to 6 trillion dinars to the Iraqi public treasury.