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The Iraqi government announced the reason for closing some border crossings
News 2026-09-13 17:42 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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The Iraqi government announced the reason for closing some border crossings

The Iraqi Security Information Agency announced that the closure of some border crossings is due to the implementation of administrative and security measures.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Security Information Agency announced that the competent security agencies have begun administrative and security measures at a number of border crossings in the country, and the implementation of these measures requires the closure of these crossings.

The agency also announced that the Zarbatiyah and Al-Mundhiriyah crossings are open to passenger traffic.

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