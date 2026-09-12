Iraqi sources reported that the Shalamcheh border crossing has been suspended following a sudden decision by the Iraqi government, leaving a number of travelers stranded on both sides of the border.

According to Kurdistan Press, some Iraqi sources report the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing

The Iraqi government has suddenly suspended the operation of the Shalamcheh border crossing.

Following this unexpected decision by the Iraqi government, a large number of citizens and travelers on both sides of the border have been left uncertain and stranded.

The official reason and exact details of these border restrictions have not yet been announced by the Iraqi authorities.

Field reports indicate a complete halt to traffic and the gathering of travelers near the border terminal, which has made the situation in this border area tense.