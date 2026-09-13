Qais Khazali: Monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government is a legitimate and correct demand

The Secretary General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, referring to the political differences in Iraq, said that monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government is a legitimate and correct demand for stabilizing state institutions.

According to Kurdistan Press, Qais Khazali, Secretary General of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, commented on the political and security developments in Iraq and the region in a media interview with a number of Iraqi networks.

Khazali said that the fall of the regime in Iran will have consequences that will not only affect this country, but will also affect all countries in the region.

He added that Iraq's position towards Iran is reflected in the positions of the Iraqi authorities, government and people.

The Secretary General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq stated that some countries are pursuing a project to end the power of the Shiites in Iraq.Regarding the weapons of armed groups, Khazali also said that the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government is a legitimate and correct demand for the stabilization of state institutions, and Shiite political leaders are more concerned than others with the issue of the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government.

He added that the Coordination Framework forces generally believe in the necessity of advancing the project of the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government, and emphasized: "There is no contradiction in our positions, and the time has come to take a step forward and hand over part of our sphere of activity to the government."

Khazali continued that the existence of weapons outside the control of the government had objective reasons in the past, which were related to the occupation and ISIS. According to him, no political leader would accept that weapons remain outside the hands of state institutions, and this project was proposed by the authority and approved by the Coordination Framework.He also said that they do not support giving corrupt officials the opportunity to escape punishment in exchange for returning stolen assets.

The Secretary General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq emphasized that Iraq needs an air defense system to protect its airspace from violations of sovereignty, while at the same time emphasizing maintaining good relations with Arab countries and the Persian Gulf.

Regarding the formation of the Iraqi cabinet, Khazali also said that it is not correct to link the completion of the government cabinet to the Sadequn Movement and "Laith Khazali".

In another part of his speech about the differences between Kurdish parties, he said: "The post of deputy prime minister is disputed between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party."