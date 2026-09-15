The main goal of the current process is to establish peace and politicize society

Turkey Service - Abdullah Öcalan, emphasizing the need to take practical steps to advance the "Peace and Democratic Society" process, announced that the main goal of this process is to establish peace and politicize society through democratic politics, and that regional developments, including the events in northern and eastern Syria, should be examined through dialogue and negotiation.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Imrali delegation of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) announced that it met with Abdullah Öcalan on September 13, 2026 on Imrali Island, and during this meeting, the current situation in Turkey, advancing a democratic solution and lasting peace, and practical steps necessary to advance the process and regional developments were discussed.In his assessment, Öcalan emphasized that the peace and democratic society process is at a stage where it is necessary to quickly fulfill historical responsibilities and take joint practical steps.

According to the Mesopotamia News Agency, Öcalan stated in his message that his goal is to achieve peace and politicize society, adding that peace means laying down arms and politicization means democratic politics and a democratic society.

Referring to the current situation in Turkey, he described the country as facing a "historic opportunity" and expressed the hope that all parties, understanding these conditions, will work to achieve a lasting peace and a democratic solution.

Öcalan also emphasized that the will for peace should not remain unsupported, but should be guaranteed through specific legal and political mechanisms.He said about the goals of the peace process and democratic society that this process seeks to ensure that all nations and followers of different beliefs in the Middle East live together in peace, freedom and equality.

Öcalan also considered the developments in the region to have a direct impact on the peace process and emphasized that the current conditions have put this process in front of sensitive balances. He spoke about the need to resolve regional issues through dialogue and negotiation in order to prevent possible provocations.

He also emphasized that the developments in northern and eastern Syria should also be evaluated within the same framework.

At the end of its statement, the İmralı Democrat Party delegation announced that Öcalan's main approach is to consolidate peace, strengthen democratic politics and democratize Turkey.

The delegation emphasized that "the path to peace is open" and now is the time to use political will and practical measures to advance this path.