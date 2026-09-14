Dem Party delegation meets with Öcalan on Imrali Island

Service Turkey - Dem Party delegation consisting of Pervin Boldan, Medhat Sencer and Faik Özgür Erol left for Imrali Island today, September 13, to meet with Abdullah Öcalan and returned to Istanbul after the meeting.

According to Kurdistan Press, the People's Democracy and Equality Party (Dem Party) media office announced that Pervin Boldan and Medhat Sencer, members of the Turkish parliament, along with Faik Özgür Erol, a lawyer, left for Imrali Island to meet with Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

After meeting with Öcalan, the delegation left Imrali Island this evening and returned to Istanbul.

Dem Party stated that the members of the delegation will provide information about the meeting upon their return and that the details and content of the conversation with Öcalan are expected to be announced in a statement by the delegation.