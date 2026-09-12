Clashes in Kobani after the murder of Sipan Hozni; 9 people killed and 17 injured

Syria Service - Following the violent killing of Sipan Hozni, a member of the Hasakah Brigade, protests and clashes broke out in the city of Kobani in Syrian Kurdistan, during which a prison was completely burned down, killing at least 9 people and injuring 17.

According to Kurdpress, the situation in the city became tense following the protests of the people of Kobani against the murder of Sipan Hozni and clashes between a number of citizens and Syrian security forces. During these incidents, the prison in Kobani caught fire, a number of prisoners were injured, and a number of prisoners also escaped from the prison. Local sources announced that at least 9 people were killed in these incidents and 17 others were injured, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

According to initial information, the fire broke out in the Kobani prison at around 2 am.The intensity of the fire and smoke injured a large number of prisoners, and the injured were taken to the city's hospitals for medical treatment.

Dr. Mazgin Morshid, a doctor at the German Hospital in Kobani, said in a press conference about the condition of the victims and injured that 26 prisoners suffered burns during the fire and three of them died. According to him, the health condition of about 60 percent of the injured prisoners is good and their treatment is ongoing, but the condition of one of the injured is unstable.

These incidents occurred after the people of Kobani took to the streets on Friday evening to protest the violent murder of Sipan Hozni. Protesters gathered in the "Free Women's Square" and demanded the identification and punishment of the perpetrators of the murder.

Sipan Hozni's decapitated body was found on Thursday, and the incident sparked a wave of anger and protests in the region.Participants in the protests demanded justice and the arrest of the perpetrators of the murder.

In an interview with Rudaw, one of the young people participating in the rally said that the people want justice and the arrest of those who killed Sipan. Another young person also called for the rapid arrest of the perpetrators of this "crime" and their transfer to the judicial system.

In the wake of these developments, Adnan Buzan, head of the Unity Party in Kobani, announced that security forces had arrested a number of young people and that the start of the unrest was related to the arrest of these people. He called on the people not to be influenced by factors that disrupt peace.

According to a Rudaw correspondent in Kobani, at the beginning of these incidents, 27 young people from the city were arrested, of whom 10 were later released. Another 17 young people were transported to Aleppo in about 50 security force vehicles.Security officials have announced that an investigation into the murder of Sipan Hozni has been launched and a number of people suspected of involvement in the murder have been arrested. Security and intelligence operations are ongoing to identify and arrest other suspects and hand them over to the judiciary.

Meanwhile, local sources have emphasized that the prison fire and the escape of a number of prisoners occurred at a time when the city of Kobani is still affected by protests and tensions resulting from the murder of Sipan Hozni.