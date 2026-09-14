Obstacles to Kurdish language education must be completely removed

Service Turkey - The Education Policy Commission of the Democratic Party (DP) issued a statement at the beginning of the new academic year in Turkey, calling for the complete removal of existing obstacles to education in Kurdish and other native languages, and emphasized that education in the native language is a fundamental, legitimate and democratic right.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Education Policy Commission of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DP) announced, referring to the beginning of the new academic year, that the education system in Turkey, despite the cultural and linguistic diversity of the society, is still governed based on a centralized, monotheistic and hierarchical approach and must be changed in a way that encourages students to question, think, produce and participate in democratic life.In its statement, the commission emphasized that millions of students in Turkey enter school under conditions of social and economic inequality and that the education system should provide equal access to education for all students by taking these conditions into account.

Referring to the multicultural and multilingual nature of society, the Dem Party said that concepts such as peace, democracy, equal citizenship and the values ​​of living together should be taught in schools.

The party also stated that the relationship between teachers and students should not be based on authority and domination, but on mutual learning, support and freedom.

The statement stated that education should not become a tool at the disposal of the state to create "desired citizens" and that peace should not be taught simply as a memorization, but should be thought about, discussed and built together.Emphasis on the right to education in the mother tongue

The Dem Party’s Education Policy Commission considered education in the mother tongue a legitimate and democratic right for nations and called for the removal of all obstacles to the use of Kurdish and other languages ​​in education.

The party emphasized that the education system needs a multi-cultural and multi-cultural structure; a structure in which different identities, cultures and beliefs are given equal consideration.

Call for improving teachers’ conditions

The Dem Party also emphasized the need to ensure union rights, job security and appropriate living conditions for teachers and called for teachers to become part of educational policy-making and have a role in decision-making related to the education system.At the end of the statement, local administrations and municipalities were also asked to participate more in providing food for students, transportation, culture and art, and pre-school education in order to reduce some of the economic pressure on low-income families.