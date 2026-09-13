Kurdistan Regional Government: We condemn attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

The Presidency of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region condemned the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and emphasized its support for this country and maintaining regional stability.

According to KurdPress, the Presidency of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region announced in a statement: We condemn the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and declare our full support for this country and emphasize our concern for establishing peace and maintaining stability.

The statement continued: We also declare our support for the approach taken by the Iraqi federal government to investigate the details of this attack and identify the perpetrators.

In the final part of this statement by the Presidency of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, it is stated: We emphasize that Iraqi soil should not be used as a source of any threat or attack on neighboring countries.Respect for the sovereignty and independence of countries, good neighborliness, and adopting a strategy of dialogue and cooperation are the surest ways to establish peace, maintain stability in Iraq, and strengthen peace and tranquility in the region.