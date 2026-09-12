Nechirvan Barzani's Support for Arms Control by the Iraqi Government

The President of the Kurdistan Region and the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament met in Erbil, and during the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani announced his support for arms control by the government.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government's statement, on Thursday, September 10, 2026, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed Haibat Halbousi, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, and his accompanying delegation.

The main focus of the meeting was the internal situation in Iraq, and the two sides agreed that the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are linked to each other.

Nechirvan Barzani also emphasized the Kurdistan Region's support for the Prime Minister and the federal government of Iraq and resolving the arms issue through dialogue and understanding, in a way that ensures that arms are only in the hands of the government.The importance of resolving differences between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution, guaranteeing the rights and entitlements of all Iraqi ethnic groups and groups, as well as the issue of the Kurdistan Regional Government budget, along with the latest developments in the region and their consequences, were other topics of discussion during the meeting.