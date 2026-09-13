Shaibani: Syria does not accept Netanyahu's entry into its territory

Syria Service - "Asad Hassan Shaibani", the Foreign Minister of the Syrian interim government, announced that Damascus has announced its protest to the United Nations Security Council in protest of the violation of the country's sovereignty and the entry of "Benjamin Netanyahu", the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, into Syrian territory.

According to Kurdistan, "Asad Hassan Shaibani", the Foreign Minister of the Syrian interim government, emphasized that Syria does not accept Benjamin Netanyahu's entry into the country's territory and the violation of Syrian sovereignty, and announced that Damascus will follow legitimate political and diplomatic paths to defend its rights, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

In a message on the social network X, Shaibani announced that Syria has conveyed its position regarding the violation of its sovereignty to the United Nations Security Council.He said Damascus would act to defend its rights within the framework of international law and the UN Charter, through legitimate political and diplomatic means.

The remarks came after Benjamin Netanyahu entered Syrian territory, a move that the Syrian interim government considers a violation of its sovereignty and has protested at the UN Security Council.