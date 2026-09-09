The New Generation Movement attended the funeral ceremony of Sheikh Abdul Wahid Barzani

Kurdavan Jamal, the head of the New Generation faction in the Kurdistan Parliament, announced that he, as a representative of Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the head of the New Generation Movement, attended the funeral ceremony of Sheikh Abdul Wahid Ibrahim Sheikh Abdul Salam Barzani in Pirmam to express his condolences.

According to KurdPress, the head of the New Generation Movement faction said that their presence at the ceremony was solely to offer condolences and participate in the funeral ceremony, and that no political meetings or issues were raised on the sidelines of this presence.

In an interview with Rudaw, Kurdavan Jamal emphasized that no political issues were discussed at the ceremony and no political meetings were held.

Sheikh Abdul Wahid Ibrahim Sheikh Abdul Salam Barzani died on Friday, September 4, 2026, due to illness.