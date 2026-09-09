Kurdistan Regional Government condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Foreign Affairs Department condemned the recent attacks on several cities and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, which have resulted in the injury of a number of civilians, especially women and children.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Foreign Affairs Department expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people, resolutely rejecting the targeting of civilians and civilian facilities, and considered such actions contrary to humanitarian values.

In this statement, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Foreign Affairs Department emphasized that peace and dialogue are the best way to deal with crises and conflicts, and warned that continuing violence and escalating tensions will only lead to increased instability in the region and will have negative consequences for the people and their security.Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that the Houthis targeted energy facilities in the south of the country on Tuesday morning, 8 / 9 / 2026.

According to the ministry, the attacks caused fires in several places and temporarily stopped the operation of a number of power plants.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also stressed that the country reserves its “legitimate right” to take any necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, protect the capital and infrastructure, and ensure the security of its population.