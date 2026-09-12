Ministry of Peshmerga: The process of integrating the Peshmerga forces has been successfully completed

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Peshmerga announced that the forces of the 70th and 80th Divisions were integrated today after a precise, military and planned process, and the process of integrating the Peshmerga forces has been successfully completed.

According to KurdPress, Shoroesh Ismail, the Minister of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Region, announced in a statement: “Today, we proudly announce the good news of a historic event and a great achievement; an achievement that has been the long-standing desire of our people. The process of fully integrating and organizing the Peshmerga forces under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga has been successfully completed.”

He added: “After years of effort, continuous effort and working as a united team in the Ministry of Peshmerga and with the cooperation of the commanders of the 70th and 80th Forces who cooperated and facilitated this path, we were able to overcome all the obstacles and accumulated problems."

Shoresh Ismail also said: "We in the Ministry of Peshmerga have used all our strength for the success of this national process to reach this important result that today the 70th and 80th forces have been integrated within the framework of a precise, military and planned process."

The Minister of Peshmerga continued: "Within the framework of these fundamental reforms, all forces have been reorganized under a single command and control, including brigades, divisions and regional commands."

According to the Minister of Peshmerga, both regional commands of the military forces will officially begin their activities. He considered this development a historic achievement and said that the Kurdistan Region will have a unified and modern army that operates under the direct command of the Ministry of Peshmerga.The Minister of Peshmerga also emphasized: “This great achievement has been the result of the direct and continuous support of the President of the Kurdistan Region, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister; also, the important and prominent role of the allies, led by the United States of America, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between us is noteworthy.”

In conclusion, he expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the allies and said: “We greatly appreciate their cooperation and ask them to continue to support the Kurdish Peshmerga United Force in a different way in the future.”