We will punish the perpetrators of the murder of Sipan Hozni

Syria Service - "Siamand Afrin", Deputy Commander of the Public Security Forces of Hasakah Province, announced that the case of the murder of "Sami Sheikhmous Hasso", known as "Sipan Hozni", is being closely followed up and the perpetrators of this crime will be introduced to the judicial system for trial after being identified.

According to KurdPress, "Siamand Afrin", Deputy Commander of the Public Security Forces of Hasakah Province, visited the family home of "Sami Sheikhmous Hasso", known as "Sipan Hozni", in Hasakah city. While expressing sympathy, he emphasized that the case of this incident is being closely followed up and its perpetrators will be punished according to the law.

According to the published information, "Sami Sheikhmous Hasso" was kidnapped from his home in Hasakah city by an armed group.These people, who are said to have come from Deir Ezzor, after kidnapping him, attacked the Syrian Kurdish soldier with weapons and knives and killed him.

Following the incident, Siamand Afrin, along with Ahmed Hilali, the deputy governor of Hasakah, and Naji Hamawi, the commander of the internal security of the Hasakah region, met with the family of Sami Sheikhmous Hasso.

Afrin expressed his sympathy for the family of the Kurdish soldier and announced that the authorities are with his family in these difficult days.

In a message he posted on his account on the X social network, he said that the case of the murder of Sipan is being closely followed and investigations are ongoing to identify all the perpetrators of the incident.

The deputy commander of the Hasakah province's public security forces added that the authorities are cooperating with the relevant parties to follow up on the case and are trying to clarify all aspects of the incident.Afrin emphasized that after the completion of the investigation, the authorities in this case will be introduced to the judicial system for trial, adding that adherence to the law and punishment of the perpetrators of this incident is of great importance to the security forces.

In conclusion, he emphasized the efforts to implement justice and protect the security and health of citizens, and wished mercy for Sami Sheikhmous Hasso and patience and peace for his family.