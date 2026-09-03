Lahore Talabani, known as Lahore Sheikh Jangi, nephew of the late Iraqi President, the late Jalal Talabani, headed the Kurdish party for nearly two years after his death and in the subsequent developments of the Patriotic Union. During his presidency of the party, the Patriotic Union's relations with neighboring countries, especially Iran, were based on the same intellectual approach as the late leader of the Patriotic Union.

According to Kurdistan Press, as reported by Anna News Agency, Lahore Talabani commanded part of the battle fronts against this Takfiri group during the war with ISIS and was criticized by his political rivals during the 2017 referendum of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, along with the forces of the central government.However, the power struggle in this original Kurdish party gradually led to a shift in power, and in 2021, Lahore Talabani's position was transferred to Bafel Talabani. After withdrawing from the Patriotic Union, Lahore Talabani established the "People's Front" party in Sulaymaniyah and continued his political activity in the new party. He, who was present with his uncle and the late leader of the Patriotic Union for many years, had many behavioral similarities to his uncle in the field of democracy.

However, the political differences did not end, and the competition between the former and current leaders of the Patriotic Union entered a new phase. The endless political conflicts in the Kurdistan Region finally led to bloody tensions on August 22, 2025 in the Lalehzar area of ​​​​Sulaymaniyah.In this conflict, a number of forces from both sides were killed, and Lahore Talabani, along with his brother and a few of his forces, were arrested and have been in prison for about thirteen months, following several preliminary trials.

It is not possible to understand the Lahore Talabani case without considering the background of these internal disputes. The Lahore Talabani case was simply a case of disputes between the political leaders of the union and had nothing to do with foreign governments. Before and during the Lalehzar conflict, accusations were sometimes made against Lahore Talabani of being dependent on foreign countries; but what is notable in the course of the case and the developments after his arrest is that foreign powers did not show a decisive reaction to his arrest.

Even the UK, where Lahore Talabani is a citizen, did not openly interfere in his case.Therefore, the Lalehzar conflict was more than anything a conflict between the former and current leaders of the Patriotic Union, and if there were any hands in it, it should first be examined within the framework of the Patriotic Union's traditional rivals and political differences, rather than linking the issue to regional countries without providing judicial evidence.

From this perspective, the accusation of Lahore Talabani's confrontation with Iran also requires a more detailed examination. Lahore Talabani has strongly rejected the accusations of some movements regarding confrontation with Iran with abundant evidence and has even officially stated in an interview with the newspaper "Al-Monitor" that no one will take the place of Qassem Soleimani in the region. In this interview, he praised the personality of General Soleimani and said: "He knew people based on their personal circumstances. He would travel around the country, knock on people's doors, and speak their language.For example, he had known Kak Massoud (Barzani) and Mam (Jalal) for more than thirty years. If he came to the region and had a request, they could not refuse it. Without him, this would not be possible. His acquaintance with other Iraqi politicians was the same and he knew them all by name."

Some currents tried to drag Iran into this case; but this issue did not coincide with the reality of Iran's relations with the Patriotic Union, because the Patriotic Union has a strategic alliance with Iran and the tension in this party is not in the interest of Iran's national interests.

What is being discussed in the Lahore Talabani case, called the Lalehzar case, cannot find a security basis solely based on political perceptions and narratives, but is essentially the result of an intra-party and intra-family dispute; because so far the Sulaymaniyah court has not been able to issue a final verdict on it based on judicial data.Therefore, the importance of the court hearings is that the case must ultimately be decided based on judicial documents and data, not on media and political accusations.

It is necessary for all sympathizers of the Patriotic Union, both inside and outside, to open the path to peace between the cousins ​​in order to end this crisis and leave the rest of the decisions after peace to them.

At the same time, if Lahore Talabani is accused of a crime, this accusation must be proven with evidence in court; but if the case is more of a judicial nature than a product of political disputes and rivalries, its continuation will not be in the interest of the Patriotic Union, nor of the Kurdistan Region, nor of regional stability.