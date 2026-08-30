Choosing the Strait of Hormuz as American territory is a dream that will not be interpreted until the Day of Judgment

“Mullah Luqman Pinjuini,” the official representative of the Social Democratic Party of Iraqi Kurdistan in Iran, believes: The choice of the Strait of Hormuz as American territory by the President of this country; is a dream that will not be interpreted until the Day of Judgment and the End of Time.

According to KurdPress, “Mullah Luqman Pinjuini,” the official representative of the Social Democratic Party of Iraqi Kurdistan in Iran, wrote in an article titled “War of Hunger”: The list of wars is long, including; hot war, cold war, psychological war, media war, etc.; but more difficult and tragic than all of these is the “war of hunger and economic war”! Because this war, like the Kurdish proverb that says “wet and dry are burning together”; The world's bullies want to subjugate the entire human community through this war.Saddam's Baath regime imposed a double economic blockade on Kurdistan

This political figure from the Kurdistan Region continued his speech by adding: The Kurdish nation experienced this war with its own blood, skin, and bones in the 1990s. During the economic blockade on Iraq, Saddam's Baath regime also imposed a double blockade and sanctions on Kurdistan. In fact, the people of Kurdistan were tired and helpless in the struggle and confrontation with these two unequal wars.

The black boots of the Baathist enemy did not return to the soil of Kurdistan

He also said: At that time, hunger had reached its peak, to the point that we often saw the head of the family taking the lives of his wife and children with medicine so that his wife and children would not be humiliated and their honor and dignity would not be jeopardized as a result of extreme poverty and hunger.Despite all these tragedies, he did not give in to the misguided desire that the black boots of the Baathist enemy return to the soil of Kurdistan once again.

The will of the living nation of Iran is more powerful than the sword of the scoundrels of history

This political analyst continued: Right now, the American regime is very cruelly following the same dirty policy against the Iranian people, which I am sure will also face defeat in this area. Because the will of the living nation is always more powerful than the sword of the scoundrels of history. Anyone who knows the history of Iran knows very well that Iranians eat the soil, leaves, and plants of their land, but they will not surrender to foreigners, dominators, and bullies of the world.America’s “Hunger War” is a sign of raising the white flag on the hot battlefield

The official representative of the Iraqi Kurdistan Social Democratic Party in Tehran, regarding the cruel acts of “economic pressure” and sanctions imposed by the United States against the Iranian nation, stated: When America faced a humiliating defeat in the 12-day war, the 40-day war, and also the naval battle of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf; that is, the hot war, it turned to a “hunger war.” Which in itself is a sign of raising the white flag on the hot battlefield.

The US President is destroying himself and bringing no achievements to his country

“Mullah Luqman Pinjoini” emphasized at the end of this note: The US President is trapped in a strange and self-created fear and terror, other than destroying himself; he is bringing no achievements to his country.The choice of the Strait of Hormuz as the territory of America is a dream that will not be fulfilled until the Day of Judgment and the End of Time. In fact, this hesitation is part of the great difficulties and pressures before the American people and the eyes of the world, and in fact, it uses it as an opportunity and an election slogan.