Erbil and Mercedes-Benz sign agreement to develop trade cooperation

The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Bright Castle Motors, the official representative of Mercedes-Benz in Iraq, signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of developing trade and investment cooperation.

According to Kurdistan Press, Kamran Salah Bajgar, Deputy Chairman of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce, announced that the agreement will enter into force on the date of the agreement and will provide suitable opportunities for members of the chamber and small companies, especially in the field of supplying automotive spare parts.

Based on this agreement, the two sides will cooperate to strengthen bilateral cooperation, provide special offers to members of the Chamber of Commerce, and hold workshops and exchange information.According to the deputy head of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce, this cooperation also aims to reduce pressure on the Kurdistan Regional Government in creating job opportunities for graduates.