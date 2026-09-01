Nechirvan Barzani appreciates EU support for Kurdistan Region

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed Clemens Zimetner, Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq, in Erbil and appreciated the role and continuous support of the European Union for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region; the EU Ambassador also emphasized the continued cooperation and support of the Union.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed Clemens Zimetner, Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq, in Erbil and appreciated the role and continuous support of the European Union for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.According to the statement of the Kurdistan Regional Government, in the meeting, which was also attended by the new head of the European Union Office in Erbil, Stefan Went, Nechirvan Barzani, while appreciating the role and continuous support of the European Union for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, congratulated the new head of the European Union Office in Erbil on his inauguration and wished him success.

The statement states that Clemens Zimetner, the European Union Ambassador to Iraq, emphasized the European Union’s commitment to support and cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and called for further expansion of relations. He also announced that the European Union will continue its support and assistance in all fields.

According to the statement, the internal developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments in the region were also among the other topics of discussion between Nechirvan Barzani and the European Union delegation in the meeting.