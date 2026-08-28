Lahore Talabani to Sulaymaniyah judges: History will not forgive your betrayal of your profession

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service- In a message on the first anniversary of the attack on his residence in Lalehzar Sulaymaniyah, Lahore Talabani, the head of the Popular Front, severely criticized the judges who, according to him, paved the way for the attack on his residence, and said that they are responsible for the blood of the young people who were shed in this attack.

According to KurdPress, Lahore Talabani, the head of the Popular Front, announced in a message on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the attack on his residence in Lalehzar Sulaymaniyah, that he has no complaints about the perpetrators of this attack, but rather his main criticism is directed at the judges who, according to him, paved the way for this attack.

Talabani wrote in this message: “A year has passed since that cowardly attack that was carried out on my house in front of the world’s eyes and caused the blood of several young Kurds to be shed."

He added: "I have no complaints about those who carried out the attack, because they have long lost their conscience and dignity in front of the people and the homeland, and I expected such cowardly attacks from them."

The head of the Popular Front continued to criticize the judges of Sulaymaniyah, saying: "My complaint is about those judges who paved the way for the party leader and the forces outside the law to carry out that genocide in the name of the court and with tanks, drones and armored vehicles."

He emphasized that the target of this attack and what he called "genocide" was a person who, according to him, "has never violated the law and has defended the rule of law."

Talabani also criticized the judges' performance after his arrest, saying: "Unfortunately, the judges did not stop there; after we were in prison for a year, they continued to carry out the party's orders and prevented us from being tried fairly.»

He continued by saying that from now on, he holds judges primarily responsible for the blood of young people that has been unjustly shed, and reminded them that they have taken a legal oath to defend the rule of law and to see those in power and those without power with the same eye.

The Popular Front leader added: “Unfortunately, it seems that they do not want to abide by the oath they have taken. If they do, they have sold their conscience for position and money; but rest assured that history will not show you mercy for the betrayal of your profession.”