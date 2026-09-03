Explosion in the city of Binesh, Idlib; Death toll reaches 5

Syria Service - Several powerful explosions occurred in the city of Binesh in the Idlib countryside, according to the latest reports, at least five people lost their lives and five others were injured; initial reports stated that the cause of the explosions was an incident in a warehouse or a vehicle carrying explosives.

According to Kurdpress, powerful explosions occurred at around 2:00 PM on September 1 in the city of Binesh in the Idlib countryside and their sounds were heard in different parts of the city. The intensity of the explosions caused concern among residents, and initial reports indicated that the explosions occurred in weapons and ammunition warehouses inside the city.

In the early hours, the exact cause of the explosions was not clear, and different sources published different reports about their origin. Some initial information suggested that the explosions occurred in a vehicle carrying explosives.The Idlib Health Department announced in an interview with the official Syrian News Agency (SANA) that the death toll from the incident has reached five.

Before announcing this figure, the Idlib Provincial Emergency and Crisis Management Department had announced that two people were killed and five were injured following several severe and consecutive explosions.

As the number of victims increased, rescue operations and examination of the scene of the incident continued. So far, official and definitive information has not been released about the cause of the explosions, the type of explosives and how they were stored.