The withdrawal of the Patriot anti-missile system from Erbil, which was a shield to counter Iranian missiles towards Erbil, is a clear sign that from now on only one thing matters to America.

Kurdistan

From now on, America will only protect its consulate area in Erbil with a reduced and low-cost defense system and will no longer be willing to fire million-dollar missiles to protect "Bibi", Barzani's headquarters, to shoot down a $30,000 drone of the Islamic Republic!

The consequences of this decision in the near future will have a heavy cost for the region, and the first and last culprit is the Democratic Party.Why?

According to intelligence, the general belief in the US government has been formed that the Democratic Party in particular, and within the party itself, Masrour Barzani, Mullah Mohsen Ajaeh, and Interior Minister Rebar Ahmad, have each in their own way tricked Trump. How?

Last winter, when people in Iran took to the streets to protest the government, a large amount of light weapons of the "Amphor" type were sent by the US to Erbil to reach the protesters in Iran.The triangle I mentioned earlier confiscated and hid a large part of these weapons for themselves, and the part that was supposed to be given to the protesters, after being replaced with Turkish "Amphor" weapons - which are much cheaper - was given to the Kurdish parties opposing Iran and did not reach the Iranian people!

Now the Kurdistan Region and the civilian population are paying twice for the mistakes and frivolity of those who claim to defend the Kurdish identity; they have both stolen from America and their credibility has now reached zero, and they have also given weapons to Kurdish groups opposing Iran and have fallen under the curse of the Islamic Republic.

Ribwar Karim Vali, a political observer from the Kurdistan Region