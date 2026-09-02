Kobani political parties reject Kurdish language teaching as an optional subject

Syria Service - Political parties in Kobani have issued a statement rejecting the decision to offer Kurdish language teaching in schools in the region as an optional subject and only three sessions a week, emphasizing that this decision does not meet the right of Kurdish students to be educated in their native language.

According to KurdPress, political parties in Kobani issued a statement strongly criticizing the decision on how to teach Kurdish in schools in the region, stating that limiting the teaching of this language to three lessons a week and one activity session and placing it among optional subjects is not consistent with the principles of justice, equality, and linguistic and cultural rights, and cannot ensure the right to education in their native language for Kurdish students.According to Havar News Agency, the statement of the political parties in Kobani states that the political parties in Kobani completely reject this decision and consider it contrary to the principles of justice, equality, and linguistic and cultural rights.

The parties emphasized that the Kurdish language is not a supplementary subject that a student can choose or refuse to learn, nor is it a foreign language in their own land; rather, it is the mother tongue, identity, history, culture, and collective memory of the Kurdish people.

The statement continues by stating that any educational policy that ignores this reality or reduces the status of the Kurdish language cannot be considered a step towards building the future of a new Syria, but can be assessed as a continuation of the policies of neglect and denial.The political parties also considered the teaching of Kurdish language in only three sessions per week for Kurdish students to be insufficient and rejected making this language an optional subject. They called for the acceptance of education using Kurdish language resources and materials in schools in Kurdish-populated areas of Syria.

The statement also emphasized the need to recognize the Kurdish language and its related educational rights in the Syrian constitution.

The political parties called on the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and other relevant parties to reconsider the aforementioned decision and enter into a serious and responsible dialogue with representatives of society and education activists and adopt a fair policy in the field of education.Another part of the statement emphasizes that defending the Kurdish language and the educational rights of the Kurds does not mean ignoring the Arabic language or the rights of other groups that make up Syrian society, but rather is part of guaranteeing the linguistic and cultural rights of all Syrian citizens.

The parties signing the statement emphasized that a “new Syria” will not be built with the mentality of the past and the continuation of policies of neglect and denial, and that without justice, equal citizenship, and respect for the diversity of Syrian society, it is not possible to talk about building a new Syria.This statement was issued by the following political parties and movements in Kobani:

Democratic Union Party (PYD)

Syrian Kurdish Democratic Party

Syrian Democratic Union Party of the Kurds (YEKÎTÎ)

Syrian Democratic Progressive Party

Syrian Democratic Party of the Kurds (AL-Parti)

Syrian Kurdish Left Party

Syrian Kurdish Democratic Agreement Party

Syrian Future Party

Syrian Liberation Movement of Syria

Syrian Democratic Peace Party