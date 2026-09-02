Heavy clashes in the outskirts of Sweida; one child injured and 10 security forces injured

Syria Service - Heavy clashes between the Sweida National Guard forces and the Syrian Interim Government forces have resumed in the western and northwestern regions of the province; these clashes were accompanied by the use of heavy weapons and mortars, and according to published reports, one child was injured and at least 10 members of the internal security forces were also injured.

According to KurdPress, clashes between the Sweida National Guard forces and forces affiliated with the Syrian Interim Government began on the evening of August 31 in various areas of the western and northwestern outskirts of Sweida, and after a few hours of calm, they intensified again on the afternoon of September 1. The two sides used heavy weapons and mortars in these clashes, and an accurate report on the number of casualties or damage inflicted on the two sides has not been published.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), on the evening of August 31, the forces of the interim government shelled the positions of the Sweida National Guard in the “Naqil” area near the village of Al-Mansoura in the northwest of the city of Sweida.

Following this attack, the Sweida National Guard returned fire and a fierce clash broke out between the two sides. Heavy weapons and mortars were used during these clashes, and information about the number of casualties and damages was not released at that time.

The Sweida National Guard Command also announced that at 19:30 on the evening of August 31, the forces of the interim government targeted positions on the western front of the city from several axes with mortars and 23 mm shells. The command announced that as a result of these attacks, a child was injured and material damage was also caused.The Sweida National Guard claimed that the attacks targeted civilian areas and stressed that these attacks “will not go unanswered.” The forces also announced that they would take action to protect the security of the area and its residents.

In the wake of the clashes, on the evening of August 31, clashes using heavy weapons and mortars broke out between the Internal Security Forces and the Sweida National Guard in the areas around the villages of Walgha, Rima Hazem, and Tal Hadid.

Although relative calm was restored in the western countryside of Sweida in the early hours of September 1, sporadic gunfire could still be heard from some areas. The Sweida Internal Security Forces Command announced that 10 members of the group were wounded during an attack on their positions in the Tal Hadid area.Despite a few hours of calm, fighting resumed on several fronts in the western outskirts of Sweida on the afternoon of September 1. Local reports indicate that heavy weapons and mortars have also been used in these clashes.

The recent clashes continue while the western and northwestern regions of Sweida province have witnessed tension and clashes between forces affiliated with the Syrian interim government and local forces in recent days, and a comprehensive report on the number of human casualties and damage caused by this round of clashes has not yet been published.