There are 73 metric tons of natural uranium in Syria

Syria Service - The International Atomic Energy Agency announced that there are about 73 metric tons of natural uranium in Syria, most of which is in the form of nuclear fuel materials and about 18 tons of uranium waste and fragments.

According to Kurdistan Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced in a report published on Tuesday evening that there are nearly 73 metric tons of natural uranium in Syria. According to the report, about 55 tons of this material is stored in the form of fuel materials and about 18 tons in the form of uranium waste and fragments.

The report states that the Syrian interim government provided the Agency with information about the existence of one of these sites on July 17, and the Agency's experts have begun their investigation into the presence of natural uranium there after accessing the site.The International Atomic Energy Agency also announced that Israel had destroyed the Deir Ezzor nuclear complex in 2007, which was allegedly built for nuclear activities.

The Agency's report continued to emphasize that there were activities related to the construction and development of a nuclear program in Syria, but that previous Syrian authorities did not provide the Agency with the necessary information about the existence and operation of facilities related to the production of nuclear fuel and materials.

The Agency also announced that it had identified several locations related to the Deir Ezzor project where activities related to nuclear materials were carried out or where these materials were stored.According to the report, the International Atomic Energy Agency began its investigation into Syria's nuclear program during the previous government several years ago and has been collecting documents and information about this program. The agency has announced that it will continue its investigation into the nuclear materials in Syria's possession.