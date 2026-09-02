Israel's continued presence in Jabal al-Sheikh means continued occupation

Syria Service - The Foreign Minister of the Syrian interim government, rejecting the Zionist regime's statements about the continued presence of its forces in Jabal al-Sheikh, emphasized that Damascus wants a diplomatic solution and the implementation of the 1974 agreement, and considers the regime's continued presence in Jabal al-Sheikh to mean continued occupation.

According to Kurdistan Press, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Foreign Minister of the Syrian interim government, announced in a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen that Damascus rejects Israel's statements about refusing to withdraw from Jabal al-Sheikh. He said that such a position means that Israel intends to continue its occupation and emphasized that Syria adheres to the diplomatic solution and wants the implementation of the 1974 agreement, an agreement based on which the status of the Golan and military arrangements between the two sides were determined.Referring to the 1974 agreement, Al-Shaibani stated that Syria defends the Golan within the framework of this agreement and has the right to form a national army.

The Foreign Minister of the Syrian interim government also reported an increase in Israeli attacks and actions on Syrian territory. According to him, Israel carried out 65 attacks in July and 52 in 18 days of August.

Al-Shaibani also claimed that 147 people have been arrested by Israel since the beginning of 2026, of which 49 have not yet been released. He added that Israel continues to search and enter homes in the Quneitra region.

At the press conference, the Danish Foreign Minister also announced that his country supports strengthening Syria and is ready to cooperate with it in the economic field.Lars Lokke Rasmussen also announced Denmark's plan to open a representative office in Damascus in the near future and said Copenhagen was ready to share its agricultural experience with Syria.

The Danish Foreign Minister also stressed his country's readiness to support Syrians who intend to return to their country and said Denmark wants to expand economic and security cooperation with Syria.