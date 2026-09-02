Thousands march in Kobani to protest restrictions on Kurdish language education

Syria Service - Thousands of students, teachers and citizens took to the streets in the city of Kobani to protest the decision of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Education to restrict education in the Kurdish language and demanded that the right to education in the mother tongue be guaranteed.

According to KurdPress, thousands of students, teachers and residents of the city of Kobani held demonstrations and marches to protest the decision of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Education to restrict the right to education in the Kurdish language. Emphasizing the position of the Kurdish language as part of the identity and existence of the Kurdish community, the participants demanded that this decision be canceled or changed.

The demonstration was held under the slogan "Our language is our existence and identity; education in the mother tongue is a legitimate and fundamental right."Shirwan Muslim, co-president of Kobani University, addressed the rally and said: “We do not accept this decision. This decision must be changed, because thousands of people in Kurdish-populated areas have been educated in Kurdish.”

He also stressed that the decision of the Syrian Interim Government’s Ministry of Education does not comply with academic and scientific principles and standards.

At the end of the rally, participants chanted slogans in support of the right to education in Kurdish, emphasizing the need to preserve and expand education in the mother tongue.